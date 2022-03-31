More doctors join protest after husband of deceased Rajasthan doctor blames local politicians, goons

More doctors across the country joined the protest against harassment that led to the alleged suicide by an obstetrician in Dausa in Rajasthan after the death of a patient after childbirth. This comes a day after the obstetrician’s husband took to social media to blame local politicians and goons for provoking the family of the dead woman to stage a protest outside the hospital and then getting a First Information Report (FIR) under section 302 for murder registered against the doctor.

Dr Suneet Upadhyay, a psychiatrist and the husband of Dr. Archana Sharma, said in a video that the family of the deceased woman was in a government hospital in Jaipur but wanted to come back to their private facility in Dausa because they did not want to undergo ligation—a procedure to block or clip the fallopian tube as a method of contraception.

After the delivery, however, the woman faced a complication called postpartum haemorrhage or excessive bleeding after childbirth. Dr. Upadhayay said that the family appreciated the effort put in by the team at the hospital to save the woman and said that it was a matter of chance and went back home.

They returned for the protest only after provocation from local goons and politicians who promised compensation, Dr. Upadhyay said. The registration of the FIR along with a newspaper report about it scared Dr. Sharma, he said, which led her to take the drastic step.

Upchar, an association of private healthcare providers in Rajasthan, have demanded that the police personnel who filed the FIR be dismissed and abetment to suicide case be filed. They have also asked that people who instigated the family to bring back the dead body to the hospital are arrested, a senior administrative official of the region be suspended, and a ban on protesting with dead bodies. They have also demanded that SOPs be developed and followed based on the Jacob Mathew case judgement by the Supreme Court, which states that such cases cannot be filed without experts confirming there indeed was negligence.

In Delhi, the resident doctors’ association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has decided to protest with a march on Thursday evening. The doctors wore black ribbons on Wednesday. The doctors from Lok Nayak Hospital and associated Maulana Azad Medical College will also work with black ribbons on Monday.

The Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), a national-level umbrella organisation for the resident doctors’ associations, will hold a candle-light protest at Jantar Manta on Thursday evening. Doctors from Jammu have also given a call to protest the death with a two-minute silence.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has removed the superintendent of police and suspended Lalsot police station’s station house officer (SHO). Divisional Commissioner Dinesh Kumar Yadav has been tasked with conducting an “administrative investigation” of the events.

The chief minister has also constituted a committee under additional chief secretary (Home), Abhay Kumar, to give suggestions on preventing such incidents in future.