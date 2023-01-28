Express impact: Tender floated for street lights near Raj Ghat

The Public Works Department (PWD) has decided to install missing lights on street poles and replace sodium lights with LED smart lights on the Outer Ring Road bypass from IG Stadium to Geeta Colony Bridge.

This comes days after a series of reports by The Indian Express on dark spots in the national capital – the stretch in question is among those highlighted during our reporting.

During a spot check at night, it was found that 26 lights were non-functional from Sachiwalay Road to Rajghat Depot near Outer Ring Road bypass. On the Outer Ring Road bypass, while lights on the central verge were working, those on either side of the road were not.

The department has now floated tenders to replace all sodium lights with energy efficient 200-watt LEDs.

“Lights installed on the sides of the roads were stolen by thieves. Lights on the central verge are working but these are yellow sodium lamps. PWD has deployed nodal officers and a team has also been constituted, which is working to replace all the old yellow lights with LED ones. This will also help the department save on electricity bills,” said an official.

The official acknowledged that the department’s action came following “observations” by The Indian Express. “Besides this stretch, dark spots are being removed across all the city,” said the official.

About 250 LED smart lights will be installed on this stretch. The department is also planning to install covers/fencing around the lights to avoid theft. Tenders have been floated for the project and the estimated cost will be around Rs 80 lakh, said officials.