Raise road level on NH 24 that sees frequent waterlogging, NHAI told

To resolve recurring waterlogging problems on National Highway 24 and other major flyovers and underpasses, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh has directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to raise the level of roads in these areas.

Officials said that at a meeting of the UT Level Coordination Committee chaired by Singh on Wednesday, recurring waterlogging on NH 24, particularly at Patparganj and Pandav Nagar underpasses, were discussed. Vulnerable locations, including Nausena Bhawan, Parade Road/Thal Sena Bhawan Underpass, Mahipalpur T-Point and the R&R Hospital underpass were reviewed.

Singh asked PWD and NHAI to implement permanent engineering solutions to curb waterlogging on key traffic bottlenecks, officials said.

“Effective coordination among all departments is essential for infrastructure development. Clear responsibilities and timelines have been assigned to every agency. Our priority is to eliminate inter-departmental bottlenecks and accelerate project execution so that Delhiites witness tangible improvements on the ground,” an official quoted Singh as saying in the meeting.

At the meeting, officials said, it was noted that PWD has already completed desilting of the concerned drain on NH 24. “Now, NHAI has been directed to raise the level of the road to ensure a permanent solution to the waterlogging issue,” said an official.

“NHAI consultants were directed to submit detailed technical reports to facilitate permanent engineering interventions. All agencies were also instructed to jointly address drainage and sewer-related issues,” the official added.

The meeting also reviewed progress on the Andheria Mor–NH 48 Corridor, utility shifting for the Rangpuri Bypass Tunnel, the Rohtak Road Corridor, service roads and drainage infrastructure.

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BSES was directed to complete the remaining technical formalities on priority, while all concerned departments were instructed to expedite pending approvals and utility shifting to keep project timelines on track, said officials.

According to officials, to facilitate faster implementation of infrastructure projects, the committee directed the Revenue department to complete pending land demarcation, mutation and other land-related formalities within stipulated timelines. It also emphasised close coordination with the Delhi Development Authority to expedite pending land-related issues concerning important national highway projects.

Officials said that it was directed that pending utility shifting, in-principle approvals and no objection certificates relating to Delhi Jal Board infrastructure be processed on priority to prevent delays in national highway projects.

Further, the meeting discussed traffic congestion at Delhi’s border entry points due to the presence of MCD toll plazas. NHAI and MCD were directed to jointly address operational bottlenecks and take coordinated measures to ensure smoother movement of traffic entering the Capital, officials said.

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The committee also reviewed encroachments, unauthorised parking and traffic management along national highways, including the Dwarka Expressway and UER-II. Delhi Police, NHAI and MCD were instructed to intensify enforcement and strengthen coordinated action to improve road safety and traffic flow, said officials.

“Special emphasis was laid on strengthening emergency response along the approximately 30-km UER-II corridor. The concerned agencies were directed to improve ambulance availability and emergency response systems. NHAI was also instructed to enhance highway patrolling, while all departments were asked to submit Action Taken Reports before the next review meeting,” said an official.