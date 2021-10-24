Rainy, windy Sunday evening for Delhi-NCR

Rainfall, accompanied by thunder and lightning, lashed parts of Delhi, beginning Sunday evening and continuing into the night.

A western disturbance persists as a cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan. Another cyclonic circulation, induced by the western disturbance also exists over parts of Central Pakistan, and adjoining areas of Punjab and northwest Rajasthan, according to an update from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday evening. Western disturbances usually refer to clouds that move in from the Mediterranean region, and bring rainfall in winter over the northern parts of the country.

IMD officials said in an update at around 7.30 p.m. that light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning would continue for around two hours. For the subsequent six hours, the intensity of rainfall would reduce to a drizzle in some places. Wind speed also picked up Sunday evening, reaching 30 to 50 kmph in parts of Delhi.

The rest of the upcoming week is, however, likely to remain dry, with the maximum temperature hovering at 31 or 32 degree Celsius. The minimum temperature, which stood at 19 degree Celsius on Saturday, is likely to dip to around 15 degree Celsius by the end of the week.

The Air Quality Index was in the moderate category on Sunday, with the 24-hour average standing at 160, according to the Central Pollution Control Board bulletin at 4 p.m. The SAFAR forecasting system indicated on Sunday that the AQI could improve slightly with the rainfall, but would, once again, degrade to ‘moderate.’ A change in wind direction from south westerly to north westerly is also predicted and could cause the AQI to degrade, the SAFAR forecast said. The contribution of stubble burning to PM2.5 levels on Sunday was 2%.

This year, October has already recorded seven days of rainfall, the highest number of rainy days for the month since at least 2011. The rainfall last week already ensured that October this year is the wettest since 1956, when 236.2 mm of rain was received for the month. Till Oct 18, the Safdarjung weather observatory had received 94.6 mm of rainfall.