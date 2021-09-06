Rainy week ahead for Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts a rainy week ahead for the national capital.

Cloudy skies and light rainfall are on the IMD forecast from Monday to Thursday, followed by the possibility of thundershowers on Friday and Saturday, going by the IMD’s seven-day forecast. An IMD update on Saturday had predicted an increase in rainfall activity over Northwest India from Sept 6 onwards.

The maximum temperature on Monday is likely to be 35 degree Celsius and the minimum is likely to stand at 27 degree Celsius.

Parts of Delhi saw light rainfall on Sunday. While the Safdarjung observatory of the IMD remained dry till 8.30 p.m., Palam recorded 2.8 mm of rainfall between 11.30 a.m. and 2.30 p.m., followed by 0.3 mm in the evening. The observatory at the Ridge recorded 0.4 mm of rainfall on Sunday.