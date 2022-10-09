scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 08, 2022

Rainy Saturday leads to sharp drop in max temp — and some waterlogging

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm Saturday, the Safdarjung weather station, the city’s base station, recorded 30.1 mm of rainfall.

The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday, 10 degrees below the normal for this time of the year. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

Incessant rainfall throughout the day on Saturday brought the maximum temperature down sharply in Delhi and resulted in waterlogging in some parts of the city. The maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station settled at 23.4 degrees Celsius, 10 degrees below the normal for this time of the year. The normal maximum temperature for this time of the year is 33.8 degrees Celsius.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm Saturday, the Safdarjung weather station, the city’s base station, recorded 30.1 mm of rainfall. Lodhi Road recorded a higher amount of 36.8 mm, while the weather station in Gurgaon recorded the highest amount of 42 mm during the same time frame.

Explained

Why it is raining

It is under the influence of a western disturbance interacting with easterly winds that Delhi-NCR has seen overcast skies and rainfall on Friday and Saturday. According to IMD scientists, moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea has been high.

Rainfall till 8.30 am Saturday had already resulted in excess for October so far. The Safdarjung station received 25.6 mm of rainfall till Saturday morning, an excess of 228% over a normal of 7.8 mm for the month till October 8.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, several traffic-impacting incidents such as waterlogging, development of potholes, etc. have been reported across the city. The traffic control room received four calls of waterlogging from Pragati Maidan, Dhaula Kuan flyover, Maharani Bagh to Kilokari and Jhandewalan roundabout on Panchkuiyan Road, it said in a statement.

Similarly, two calls regarding potholes were received from Moti Bagh to Dhaula Kuan Flyover carriageway in front of Moti Bagh Gurudwara and Aurobindo Marg, it said.

Rainfall is likely to persist on Sunday, according to the IMD forecast. Cloudy skies, moderate rainfall and thundershowers in some places are likely on Sunday. The IMD has issued a ‘yellow’ alert for Sunday, which is a warning to ‘be aware’. Light rainfall is likely to continue on Monday and very light rainfall is likely on Tuesday. Thereafter, the city is set to remain dry, as per the IMD’s forecast for the next six days.

With strong winds and rainfall, the air quality in Delhi has fared well over the past two days. The AQI on Saturday was 56, in the ‘satisfactory’ category.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-10-2022 at 04:33:24 am
