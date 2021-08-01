scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, August 01, 2021
Must Read

Rains lash Delhi, IMD predicts showers every day in coming week

The temperature on Sunday is likely to stand at a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 1, 2021 10:26:17 am
Rains lashed the national capital on Sunday morning. (Express File Photo)

The first week of August is likely to be a wet one for the national capital as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts moderate to heavy rainfall and thundershowers every day from August 1. Parts of the city witnessed rainfall early on Sunday morning as well.

At 8.50 am, the IMD said thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi-NCR over the next two hours.

Also Read |Another cave-in — this time under IIT-Delhi flyover

Between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 28.2 mm of rainfall, while the Palam station saw 29.6 mm. The highest was recorded at the Ridge — 126.8 mm. The Lodi Road station saw 27.4 mm, and the reading at Aya Nagar stood at 40.2 mm.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The temperature on Sunday is likely to stand at a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius.

Click here for more

After having dipped on Saturday, water level of the Yamuna, recorded at the Old Railway Bridge, stood at 205.30 metres at 9 am on Sunday morning. The level has risen from 204.98 metres at 9 pm on Saturday. A discharge of 17,827 cusecs was recorded from the Hathnikund barrage at 9 am this morning.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 01: Latest News

Advertisement