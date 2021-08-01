Rains lash Delhi, IMD predicts showers every day in coming week

The first week of August is likely to be a wet one for the national capital as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts moderate to heavy rainfall and thundershowers every day from August 1. Parts of the city witnessed rainfall early on Sunday morning as well.

At 8.50 am, the IMD said thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall is expected in Delhi-NCR over the next two hours.

Between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday, the Safdarjung weather station recorded 28.2 mm of rainfall, while the Palam station saw 29.6 mm. The highest was recorded at the Ridge — 126.8 mm. The Lodi Road station saw 27.4 mm, and the reading at Aya Nagar stood at 40.2 mm.

The temperature on Sunday is likely to stand at a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius and the minimum is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius.

After having dipped on Saturday, water level of the Yamuna, recorded at the Old Railway Bridge, stood at 205.30 metres at 9 am on Sunday morning. The level has risen from 204.98 metres at 9 pm on Saturday. A discharge of 17,827 cusecs was recorded from the Hathnikund barrage at 9 am this morning.