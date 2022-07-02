Rains expected in Delhi throughout the week, says IMD

Delhi is expected to receive rains during the upcoming week (July 2-8), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Light rainfall is likely on Saturday, Sunday and Monday, according to IMD, while heavy showers are expected on July 6.

The Safdarjung weather station recorded very light rainfall on Friday, around 1.9 mm, a day after the IMD said that the southwest monsoon had reached Delhi. The weather observatory at Aya Nagar recorded the highest amount of rainfall on the day — 14.8 mm.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature is likely to be around 34 degree Celsius. It stood at 31.9 degree, five degree below the normal, on Friday. The maximum temperature remained below 35 degree at all weather stations in the city on Friday.

The minimum temperature recorded early on Saturday was 26.2 degree Celsius, two degree below normal. At 8.30 am on Saturday, the temperature was 28.4 degree, while the relative humidity was around 92%, and the wind direction was north-northwesterly.

Over the next six days, the maximum temperature is likely to range from 32-36 degree Celsius, while the minimum temperature could range between 24 and 27 degree.

The southwest monsoon is likely to reach the remaining parts of Rajasthan and Gujarat in the next two days, and is hence likely to cover the entire country in the next two days, the IMD said in a bulletin issued on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi improved to reach the ‘satisfactory’ category on Friday. The AQI was 76, down from a 116 the previous day. A forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Friday indicates that the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ to ‘moderate’ categories on Saturday and Sunday.