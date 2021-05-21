Light showers bring down mercury in Delhi, weather likely to clear up from Saturday

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged street in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

Delhi woke up to light showers and overcast skies on Friday morning owing to a Western Disturbance.

About 2.6 mm of rain was recorded at the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Safdarjung observatory early on Friday.

Other parts of the city received higher amounts of rain: south Delhi’s Ayanagar recorded 10.6 mm, west Delhi’s Palam 5.8 mm and Lodhi Road 3.2 mm. IMD’s observatory in Gurgaon recorded 13 mm of rainfall.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the met department’s regional weather forecasting centre, said the showers were the result of a passing Western Disturbance — a weather pattern associated with non-monsoon rain in northwest India.

In its forecast, the IMD said light-to-moderate rain with strong winds of about 30-60 kmph would prevail over Delhi and most places in the National Capital Region on Friday.

On Wednesday, the capital had received 119.3 mm of rain under the influence of Cyclone Tauktae’s remnants and a Western Disturbance. This was the highest-ever rainfall the city had witnessed in 24 hours in the month of May.

As per IMD’s forecast, the maximum temperature on Friday in Delhi would be around 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature recorded in the early hours of Friday was 19.4 degrees Celsius.

The mercury is expected to go up from Saturday as the clouds are likely to recede causing the temperature to touch the 40 degree Celsius-mark by Wednesday, IMD’s forecast read.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI), at 84, was in the “satisfactory” category on Friday morning, the Central Pollution Control Board stated.

The AQI is likely to stay in the “satisfactory” to “moderate” range over the next two days, the Centre’s Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi informed.