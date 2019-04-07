Toggle Menu
Rains lash Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers in next 48 hourshttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/rains-delhi-ncr-imd-predicts-more-rains-in-next-48-hours-5663835/

Rains lash Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers in next 48 hours

Several places over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh received light rains along with thundershowers today, the IMD reported. Both the minimum and maximum temperatures are markedly above normal for the national capital.

Rain lashes over Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more rains in next 48 hours
Rain likely in the next 24 hours. (Representational)

Light to moderate rains in Delhi-NCR brought some respite to the city after temperatures soared to 36 degrees Celsius during the day. The IMD has predicted isolated thundershowers, dust storms over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in the next 48 hours.

Several places over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh received light rains along with thundershowers on Sunday, the IMD reported. Both the minimum and maximum temperatures have been above normal in the national capital.

Earlier today, the maximum temperature hovered around 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, which was six notches above the season’s average, as reported by PTI.

The reason for the hot weather conditions for Delhi and adjoining areas has been attributed to the successive western disturbance’s affecting the Jammu and Kashmir region, which are bringing in warm winds.

Advertising

The MeT Department has predicted partly cloudy skies for Monday, with the possibility of light rains, dust storm and thunderstorms.

The maximum temperature for Monday is expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to touch 25 degrees Celsius, the weather agency reported.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Delhi’s Tughlaq era Bara lao ka gumbad gets a fresh lease of life
2 Fire breaks out at Narela Industrial area factory, 22 fire tenders at spot
3 Highest number of licenced weapon holders in Mohali, least in Panchkula