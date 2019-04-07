Rains lash Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers in next 48 hours

Light to moderate rains in Delhi-NCR brought some respite to the city after temperatures soared to 36 degrees Celsius during the day. The IMD has predicted isolated thundershowers, dust storms over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh in the next 48 hours.

Several places over Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh received light rains along with thundershowers on Sunday, the IMD reported. Both the minimum and maximum temperatures have been above normal in the national capital.

Earlier today, the maximum temperature hovered around 36 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius, which was six notches above the season’s average, as reported by PTI.

The reason for the hot weather conditions for Delhi and adjoining areas has been attributed to the successive western disturbance’s affecting the Jammu and Kashmir region, which are bringing in warm winds.

The MeT Department has predicted partly cloudy skies for Monday, with the possibility of light rains, dust storm and thunderstorms.

The maximum temperature for Monday is expected to be around 37 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to touch 25 degrees Celsius, the weather agency reported.