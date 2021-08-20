Delhi weather today: Rainfall, thundershowers likely for next three days, says IMD

People in Delhi are likely to get some respite from the sultry weather condition for the next three days with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers till August 23.

The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies for Friday with the possibility of light to moderate rain or thundershowers towards the evening or night.

With the possibility of rain, the IMD pegs the maximum temperature on Friday at around 33 degrees Celsius, a few notches below 36 to 37 degrees Celsius that has been recorded as the maximum temperature over the past few days. The minimum temperature is likely to be 27 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity stood at 85 per cent at 8.30 am on Friday.

From Aug 24 to Aug 26, warm days are likely to return with no rainfall on the cards, though there exists a possibility of strong surface winds.

Though light rainfall had been on the IMD forecast for Thursday as well, most weather stations in the Delhi-NCR area recorded no rainfall. Although, the Aya Nagar station recorded traces of rain.

For the monsoon season so far, Delhi has received 431 mm of rainfall, around 6 per cent more than the normal average of about 405 mm of rainfall from June 1 to Aug 19. Of the other States and Union Territories that comprise the northwest region, Haryana is the only other State to have witnessed excess rainfall this season so far.