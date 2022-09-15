Rainfall expected in Delhi today, relief likely from humid weather

Delhi is likely to receive more rainfall on Thursday, bringing relief from the hot and humid weather that has prevailed so far this month.

Moderate rainfall and strong winds of around 30 to 40 kmph are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Thursday.

The maximum temperature is likely to drop to around 30 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature recorded on Wednesday was 33.6 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature over the past 24 hours was 24.2 degrees Celsius.

Safdarjung, where the weather station provides representative figures for the city, Wednesday recorded around 13.4 mm of rainfall, mostly between 2.30 pm and 11.30 pm. Lodhi Road recorded around 13.2 mm, while Palam recorded 6.2 mm.

Light rainfall is likely on Friday as well, but the weekend is set to remain dry. No rainfall is likely from September 17 to 21. The maximum temperature could range from 30 to 32 degrees Celsius over the next six days.

Delhi has recorded a deficit in rainfall in August and September so far.

The recent spells of rain have been good for Delhi’s air quality. The AQI on Wednesday was 71 in the ‘satisfactory’ category. The AQI has remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category from Sunday onwards, going by the Central Pollution Control Board data.

Advertisement

According to a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Wednesday, rainfall and better ventilation conditions could lead to a further improvement in air quality on Thursday, but the AQI is likely to remain in the ‘satisfactory’ category on Thursday and Friday.