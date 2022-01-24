Rainfall in Jan so far is capital’s highest in 122 yrs

The rainfall that Delhi received recently shattered previous records to become the highest amount of rainfall received so far in January from 1901 onwards.

The Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded 88.2 mm of rainfall this month, till January 23. This is the highest amount of rainfall the weather station has recorded for the same time frame in the past 122 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This year’s rainfall has surpassed the record that was previously held — 79.7 mm of rainfall in January 1989.

Between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday, the Safdarjung station recorded 19.7 mm of rainfall. A western disturbance, which is a storm that originates in the Mediterranean region, brought winter rainfall to Delhi over the weekend.

The Palam weather station has recorded a total of 110 mm of rainfall this month, far in excess of the normal amount of 10.2 mm.

The maximum temperature recorded Sunday was 14.9 degrees Celsius, six degrees below normal for this time of the year. The minimum temperature was 10.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal.

‘Cold day’ conditions are on the IMD forecast for Monday. A ‘cold day’ is recorded when the maximum temperature dips 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below normal, and the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature on Monday is likely to be 7 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to be 16 degrees Celsius.

In an update on Sunday evening, the IMD predicted a fall in minimum temperature by 3 to 4 degrees over most parts of northwest India over the next 24 hours.

For January 25, the IMD has predicted cold wave conditions at isolated parts of Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat. A similar cold wave forecast persists for January 26 and 27. A cold wave is recorded when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 4 degrees, or when it is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below normal.

Meanwhile, the AQI on Sunday was 202, in the ‘poor’ category, having improved from a ‘very poor’ AQI of 316 on Saturday, going by the Central Pollution Control Board bulletins.