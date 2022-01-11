Rainfall delays Central Vista project: Union minister

With barely a couple of weeks left for the Republic Day Parade scheduled to be held on the redeveloped Central Vista Avenue, Union Housing Minister Hardeep Puri said the project has been delayed by a few days owing to excessive rainfall this month.

“We got the highest amount of rainfall that any day in January has witnessed in the last many years and I think my Central Vista Avenue expansion programme has probably lost a day or two, but not more,” Puri said during a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Puri was speaking at a conference on organizing a series of 30 events under the government’s ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ (AKAM) to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence.

The events will culminate in a grand finale of ‘Smart Cities, Smart Urbanization’ conference, wherein six main events will be organized in Surat, tentatively on the 4th and 5th of February, 2022, Puri said. “The dates are tentative, considering the emerging Covid-19 situation in the country,” he said.

Last month, the chief architect firm for the project, HCP Design, Planning and Management Pvt Ltd, told indianexpress.com that the Central Vista Avenue will be completed ahead of the Republic Day Parade on January 26 but added that the construction of underpasses would be completed later.

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD), the Centre’s nodal agency for the project, and the construction firm, Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited, which bagged the contract for the redevelopment of the avenue, are racing to finish the stretch that will be used for the Parade against a tight deadline.