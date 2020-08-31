Rainfall deficit in 3 districts, says IMD

IMD has forecast light to moderate rain in Delhi-NCR on September 2 and moderate rain on September 3. (PTI file photo)

Central Delhi has recorded 60% seasonal rainfall deficit while Northwest and Northeast districts have seen shortages of 30% and 28% respectively, as per data from the IMD’s Hydromet Division. Only North and Southwest districts recorded rainfall more than usual — 34% and 15% respectively — between June 1 and August 30.

“A reason could be that there is uneven distribution of rainfall. Another reason could be that one of the automatic weather stations ran a fault at the time of rain and could not record…,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre in Delhi.

IMD has forecast light to moderate rain in Delhi-NCR on September 2 and moderate rain on September 3.

On Sunday, parts of the city recorded some showers which helped ease temperatures.

