Rain, winds pull AQI to ‘moderate’ for first time in over 3 months in Delhi

After Over three months, Delhi on Saturday recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 184 in the ‘Moderate’ category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. This was a significant improvement from Friday’s AQI of 282 in the ‘Poor’ category. The last time the city saw the air quality in the ‘Moderate’ range before this was on October 13, 2025, when the AQI was 189.

It is uncommon for the Capital to witness an improvement in air quality to this degree in the month of January, data from the last few years has suggested, when the AQI typically hovers between ‘Poor’ and ‘Severe’ categories. Various factors such as winter conditions, thermal inversion and calm winds hamper the dispersion of pollutants, according to experts.