Rain lashes Delhi, flights operations likely to be hit

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After rain lashed parts of Delhi, Indira Gandhi International Airport cautioned passengers against flight disruption.
In a post on X, Delhi Airport said, “Due to inclement weather conditions and expected thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights might be impacted at Delhi Airport… Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Passengers can consider alternative modes of transport, including the Delhi Metro, to get to the Airport to avoid potential delays.”
Following sweltering days, Delhi had respite as heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds swept part of the Capital. The
India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the next few hours.
The IMD warned of moderate to severe thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, duststorms and isolated hailstorms at many places across the city, with wind speeds likely to reach 80 kilometres per hour. The weather office said the current spell of rain and thunderstorm activity is expected to continue till May 31.
“The current spell of pre-monsoon rains is likely to be stronger than the pre-monsoon showers witnessed in Delhi earlier this month and in April, leading to widespread rainfall activity across the city,” Mahesh Palawat from Skymet weather told news agency PTI. He attributed the weather activity to a western disturbance over the hills, an induced cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan and adjoining areas, along with humid winds from the Bay of Bengal that have increased moisture levels over the city.
“Thunderstorm activity has already begun over northern parts of Rajasthan and is expected to spread to Delhi by evening and continue through the night,” said Palawat. He said the intensity of the storms is likely to increase on Friday and the spell is expected to continue till May 30, after which the weather system is likely to shift towards Gujarat between May 30 and 31.
Over the last week, mercury rose over 45 degrees Celsius mark at various stations in Delhi. As per the IMD data, maximum temperatures across the city on Thursday fell by around 3 to 5 degrees Celsius compared to the previous day. Delhi also recorded below-normal maximum temperatures across major weather stations on Thursday, the IMD said.
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