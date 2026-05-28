Rain lashes Delhi, flights operations likely to be hit

After rain lashed parts of Delhi, Indira Gandhi International Airport cautioned passengers against flight disruption.

In a post on X, Delhi Airport said, “Due to inclement weather conditions and expected thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights might be impacted at Delhi Airport… Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information. Passengers can consider alternative modes of transport, including the Delhi Metro, to get to the Airport to avoid potential delays.”

Following sweltering days, Delhi had respite as heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds swept part of the Capital. The

India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the next few hours.