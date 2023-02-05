No rain, warm and sunny week expected in Delhi

A warm week awaits Delhi with no significant weather events expected over the next seven days and the sky is expected to remain clear, said officials.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the maximum temperature in Delhi will be 27 degrees Celsius by coming Saturday, while the minimum will be between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius through the week.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was 10.5 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal. The maximum, recorded during the day, is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius. On Saturday (February 4), the minimum was three degrees above normal, at 25.3 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD officials, western disturbances are expected in the upper Himalayan regions until the end of the week. Still, they are not likely to bring rain to Delhi, and temperatures will be in the 10-25 degrees Celsius range.

Delhi recorded its coldest winter mornings in a decade this year, as the average minimum temperature in January was 6.6 degree Celsius. This was the lowest average for the month since 2013, when Delhi experienced a slightly lower figure of 6.1 degrees Celsius. The average minimum temperature in January was 8.2 degrees Celsius in 2022, 7 degrees Celsius in 2021 and 8 degrees Celsius in 2020.