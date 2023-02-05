scorecardresearch
Sunday, Feb 05, 2023
Advertisement

No rain, warm and sunny week expected in Delhi

Western disturbances in the upper Himalayan regions are not likely to bring rain to Delhi and temperatures will be in the 10-25 degrees Celsius range, according to IMD officials.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was 10.5 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal. (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

A warm week awaits Delhi with no significant weather events expected over the next seven days and the sky is expected to remain clear, said officials.

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, the maximum temperature in Delhi will be 27 degrees Celsius by coming Saturday, while the minimum will be between 10 and 12 degrees Celsius through the week.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature was 10.5 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal. The maximum, recorded during the day, is expected to be around 25 degrees Celsius. On Saturday (February 4), the minimum was three degrees above normal, at 25.3 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD officials, western disturbances are expected in the upper Himalayan regions until the end of the week. Still, they are not likely to bring rain to Delhi, and temperatures will be in the 10-25 degrees Celsius range.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
How a toilet campaign changed lives, helped women in Telangana’s Narayanpet
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
After CUET, DU admissions drop 25%; enrollment of girls sees decrease
What’s in a name? Plenty
What’s in a name? Plenty
More from Delhi

Delhi recorded its coldest winter mornings in a decade this year, as the average minimum temperature in January was 6.6 degree Celsius. This was the lowest average for the month since 2013, when Delhi experienced a slightly lower figure of 6.1 degrees Celsius. The average minimum temperature in January was 8.2 degrees Celsius in 2022, 7 degrees Celsius in 2021 and 8 degrees Celsius in 2020.

First published on: 05-02-2023 at 10:54 IST
Next Story

Salman Khan-Akshay Kumar wow fans as they dance on ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’. Watch

Express Exclusive FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks to The Indian Express sharing insights on Budget 2023
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement
close