Rain, strong winds lash Delhi, lockdown helps improve air quality

Gusty winds and light rain, brought on by a Western Disturbance, brought Delhi’s temperatures down on Tuesday.

The capital saw the season’s highest temperature so far at 33 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal. Delhi has seen a longer and colder than usual winter and temperatures in March have mostly remained below normal. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature was 18.6 degrees Celsius, a degree above normal.

IMD officials said the sky is expected to remain cloudy on Wednesday and there is a chance of light rain. The temperature is expected to be between 19 and 32 degrees Celsius.

“The sudden change in weather was because of a Western Disturbance over Himachal Pradesh. Its effects will be felt till Thursday, but heavy rain is not expected,” said a senior IMD official.

The capital has recorded 101.9 mm rainfall this month, the highest ever in March.

With the city under lockdown and several people working from home over the past two weeks and vehicular movement down to a minimum, the city’s air quality has improved. On Monday and Tuesday, the parameters were in the ‘moderate’ range.

