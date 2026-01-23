Rain washes away Delhi smog — for now. Here’s what the week ahead looks like

Traffic snarls at NH-24 near Akshardham after rain lashes parts of the National Capital, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)

After days of choking pollution, rain and strong winds in Delhi on Friday morning brought some much-needed relief to residents as air quality improved.

By 1 pm on Friday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 278 in the ‘Poor’ category, improving from 322 (‘Very Poor’) on Thursday. Earlier this week, air quality had stayed in the ‘Severe’ category for two days, with AQI levels reaching 440.

A similar improvement was recorded across the NCR. Noida’s AQI dropped to 268 from 335, while Gurgaon improved sharply to 225 from 366 within a day.

But will the relief last?

According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), air quality is expected to remain in the ‘Moderate’ category up to Saturday, turn ‘Poor’ on January 25, and fluctuate between ‘Poor’ and ‘Very Poor’ over the following days.