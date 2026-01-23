Rain washes away Delhi smog — for now. Here’s what the week ahead looks like

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
After days of choking pollution, rain and strong winds in Delhi on Friday morning brought some much-needed relief to residents as air quality improved.
By 1 pm on Friday, Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 278 in the ‘Poor’ category, improving from 322 (‘Very Poor’) on Thursday. Earlier this week, air quality had stayed in the ‘Severe’ category for two days, with AQI levels reaching 440.
A similar improvement was recorded across the NCR. Noida’s AQI dropped to 268 from 335, while Gurgaon improved sharply to 225 from 366 within a day.
According to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), air quality is expected to remain in the ‘Moderate’ category up to Saturday, turn ‘Poor’ on January 25, and fluctuate between ‘Poor’ and ‘Very Poor’ over the following days.
The improvement followed widespread rainfall and gusty winds across the region. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), very light to light rain, with winds reaching 30-40 kmph, was reported at many places in Delhi on Friday.
Palam Airport recorded gusts up to 37 kmph, Jafarpur up to 33 kmph, while Pragati Maidan and Salwan Public School station recorded gusts up to 31 kmph.
Rainfall was recorded at several stations, with Palam receiving 12.6 mm, Janakpuri 12.5 mm, Lodhi Road 11.8 mm, Ridge 11.4 mm, Safdarjung 8.6 mm and Pitampura 9 mm till late morning.
Senior IMD officials said the weather change was caused by an active western disturbance, a weather system that brings moisture-laden winds from the Mediterranean region to northwest India, often leading to rain, cloud cover and strong winds in winter.
The system also led to a sharp rise in minimum temperatures. Morning temperatures across Delhi-NCR were 5-9 degrees Celsius higher than Thursday, mainly due to cloud cover. Stations such as CRPF Campus, Jafarpur, Lodhi Road and Hindon recorded jumps of over 8 degrees Celsius by 5.30 am, as per the IMD officials.
Delhi, for instance, recorded a rise of about five degrees Celsius in minimum temperature. The night temperature settled at 13°C on Friday.
In terms of air quality, Pusa recorded the cleanest air at 179 (Moderate), while Wazirpur remained the most polluted at 328. Stations including IGI Airport, Lodhi Road, Mandir Marg and NSIT Dwarka also reported Moderate air quality.
Pollution also remained high in areas such as Nangloi, Bawana, Narela, Patparganj, Mayur Vihar and Jahangirpuri continued to record AQI above 300.
