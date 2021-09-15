Delhi weather: rain likely in Delhi-NCR region today

Wednesday is likely to be another rainy day for Delhi-NCR. Light to moderate rainfall along with the possibility of thundershowers in the evening or night are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the national capital.

The maximum temperature is likely to stand at 33 degree Celsius, with the minimum at 25 degree Celsius. Relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 80%, and temperature at the same time was 27.8 degree Celsius.

Cloudy skies and heavy rainfall are a possibility on Thursday, and moderate rainfall is on the forecast for Friday.

A well-marked low pressure area exists over northeast Madhya Pradesh and its neighbourhood, according to an update from the IMD. It is likely to move towards the northwest over the next 48 hours, and weaken gradually. On Thursday, heavy to very heavy rainfall is on the forecast over several places including Delhi.

The Safdarjung and Lodi Road observatories of the IMD only recorded traces of rainfall on Tuesday. The weather station at Palam recorded the highest amount of rainfall in the past 24 hours with 4.8 mm between 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday and 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday. The Ridge and Aya Nagar observatories remained dry in the same 24 hour time frame.

Delhi has received 721.1 mm of rainfall this season – an average calculated using figures from all IMD observatories. This is against a normal of 552.9 mm of rain for the season.