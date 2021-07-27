Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, waterlogging in many areas

People take refuge under a traffic junction from rain at the Raisina hills in New Delhi (AP/File)

Parts of Delhi-NCR witnessed morning showers and thunder on Tuesday, offering some respite from the humidity. Moderate rainfall and overcast skies are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for the day.

As per the IMD, thunderstorms with light to moderate rainfall would continue over the next two hours in parts of Delhi, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Noida.

Some of the stretches and areas where waterlogging was seen included Dhaula Kuan, Mathura Road, Moti Bagh, Vikas Marg, Ring Road, Rohtak Road, Sangam Vihar, Kirari and near Pragati Maidan among others.

The waterlogging also created traffic snarls in different locations of the city. Traffic moved at slow pace at ITO, underneath Moti Bagh metro station, Dhaula Kuan underpass, near Pragati Maidan, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, Ring Road near IP Flyover, Rohtak Road among others.

A maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius is likely for the day, with the minimum at 25 degrees Celsius. The IMD predicts a slight dip in temperature over the next two days with the maximum temperature likely to fall below 30 degrees Celsius.

The Lodi Road station of the IMD recorded 86.8 mm of rainfall between 5.30 p.m. on Monday and 8.30 a.m. on Tuesday. The corresponding figure for the station at the ridge was 38.2 mm, while the Aya Nagar station logged 069.8 mm. The Safdarjung station registered 100 mm of rainfall between 5.30 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. today.