Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, AQI drops to lowest of the year

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Delhi breathed its cleanest air of the year so far on Tuesday after rainfall lashed the city, leading to a sharp drop in temperature after a period marked by scorching heat.
At 86, the AQI remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.
“Delhi records its lowest daily average AQI of the current year today with average AQI clocking 86 at 4:00 PM,” the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in a post on X.
Hailstorm, thunderstorm and lightning were witnessed at isolated places including ITO, Akshardham, Nehru Stadium, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Shahdara, Vivek Vihar in Delhi; and Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Khekra in the Capital’s neighbouring regions.
The Delhi International Airport, meanwhile, posted an advisory on its X handle, stating that flight operations may be impacted due to hailstorm near the airport that could result in delays or short-term disruptions.
Palam recorded 9.8 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, followed by Ayanagar at 1.4 mm, while Safdarjung recorded only trace rainfall and Lodi Road and Ridge reported none during this period.
Till 8.30 am, Ridge recorded 11.9 mm rainfall, followed by Lodi Road at 6.1 mm and Safdarjung at 4.6 mm, while Palam recorded only ‘trace rainfall’ and Ayanagar reported none.
The Capital remained under a yellow alert throughout the day.
Delhi also recorded below-normal maximum temperatures across all major weather stations, with with Safdarjung logging a high of 33.6 degree Celsius, 5.7 degrees below normal and while Palam recording 32.8 degrees, 7.3 notches below normal. Lodi Road registered a maximum of 32.2 degrees, 5.8 degrees below normal; Ridge 32.8 degrees, 7.2 degrees below normal; and Ayanagar logged 32.8 degrees Celsius, 8 degrees below normal.
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