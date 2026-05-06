Rain lashes Delhi-NCR, AQI drops to lowest of the year

Palam recorded 9.8 mm of rainfall between 8:30 am and 5:30 pm, followed by Ayanagar at 1.4 mm, while Safdarjung recorded only trace rainfall and Lodi Road and Ridge reported none during this period.

Delhi breathed its cleanest air of the year so far on Tuesday after rainfall lashed the city, leading to a sharp drop in temperature after a period marked by scorching heat.

At 86, the AQI remained in the ‘satisfactory’ category for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

“Delhi records its lowest daily average AQI of the current year today with average AQI clocking 86 at 4:00 PM,” the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in a post on X.

Hailstorm, thunderstorm and lightning were witnessed at isolated places including ITO, Akshardham, Nehru Stadium, Dilshad Garden, Seemapuri, Shahdara, Vivek Vihar in Delhi; and Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Ghaziabad, Bagpat, Khekra in the Capital’s neighbouring regions.