Rain hits Delhi after ‘unusual’ 31°C February spike, more showers in store today

Parts of Delhi NCR woke up to light rainfall on Wednesday morning, bringing the temperature down. Early morning visuals from India Gate, Kartavya Path, and Akshardham Temple showed wet roads and drizzle across the city.

This comes after the capital saw an unusually warm day on Monday, when the temperature in the Capital crossed 30°C for the first time this season. Delhi recorded a maximum of 31.6°C, seven degrees above the seasonal average.

According to data, this was the earliest in five years that the temperature has crossed 30°C in February. The last time it happened earlier than February 16 was in 2021, when it reached 30.4°C on February 11.

For Delhi NCR, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly to generally cloudy skies on February 17, with morning mist and temperatures ranging between 12–14°C (minimum) and 29–31°C (maximum). On February 18, generally cloudy conditions with spells of light rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are expected, with temperatures dipping slightly to 26–28°C. Light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of 30–40 km/h may occur across all districts, including Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.

Elsewhere, isolated light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is likely over the western Himalayan region on February 17 and 18, while the plains of northwest India may witness light rain or thundershowers. Western Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive rainfall, and Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh may see snowfall on February 19. Rajasthan and Haryana may experience thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds, while Punjab could see hailstorms.