Rain fury: Flooded Ghaziabad and Delhi claim lives of toddler, 7-year-old

At the family's home in Sarvodaya Nagar in Ghaziabad, cuddling her elder daughter of five years, Khusboo (26), Manvi's mother, was inconsolable.

A three-year-old girl from Ghaziabad and a seven-year-old boy from Delhi’s Samaypur Badli drowned in accumulated rainwater on Thursday as showers lashed both cities.

Police said that when her father left the house, the girl, Manvi, followed him.

“After the family realised the girl was missing, they started looking for her. After 10 minutes or so, she was found drowned in the water outside their home,” the officer said.

At the family’s home in Sarvodaya Nagar in Ghaziabad, cuddling her elder daughter of five years, Khusboo (26), Manvi’s mother, was inconsolable.

Shobhit Kumar (28), her paternal uncle said, “Since it was raining from last night, water had filled the entire house. While Khusboo was cleaning the room after the water receded, the toddler walked outside the door and reached the lane…. Soon after, the mother saw a hand peeking out from the knee-deep water that was still accumulated outside.”