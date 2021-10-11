Rain expected over next few days: IMD

A maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 23 degrees Celsius, along with clear skies, are on the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Delhi-NCR on Monday.

Over the next six days, till Oct 17, the capital will mostly see clear skies, with rain expected on some days. So far, October has recorded rainfall on three days, more than the one day of rainfall witnessed in 2020 and 2019 and no rainfall at all for the month in 2018.

The maximum temperature over the next six days is likely to range from 32 degrees Celsius to 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature could range from 20 degrees Celsius to 24 degrees Celsius.

Relative humidity at 8.30 am on Monday was 77 per cent. The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 36.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees above the normal, while the minimum on Sunday was 22.5 degrees Celsius, two degrees above the normal. The average maximum temperature in October for the 1981 to 2010 time period is 32.8 degrees Celsius. The average minimum temperature for the same time frame is 19.1 degrees Celsius.

Over the past few years, the lowest minimum temperature in October has been recorded after the 20th of the month. In 2019, for instance, the lowest minimum temperature in October was 16.5 degrees Celsius on Oct 23. In 2018, the lowest minimum for the month stood at 15 degrees Celsius on Oct 25.