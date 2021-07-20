Rain expected in Delhi till Friday, Monday temperatures well below normal

Most parts of the city will see light rain throughout the day today.

A day after several parts of the national capital experienced heavy rain and waterlogging, the rain continued to lash Delhi for the second day in a row on Tuesday. Three people also died in weather-related incidents yesterday.

On Monday, the maximum temperature dipped to 26.5 degrees Celsius, eight degrees below normal, and the minimum was recorded as 24 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal for this time of the year.

According to officials at IMD, most parts of the city will see light rain throughout the day on Tuesday.

Light rain/drizzle is expected to continue till Friday and the maximum temperature is expected to remain under 35 degrees Celsius.

No rain is expected between Saturday and Monday, according to the IMD forecast.