Rain, duststorm and tremors hit Delhi

A massive dust storm swept parts of Delhi-NCR Sunday morning, severely affecting visibility in some places. Later in the day, tremors were felt from an earthquake near North Delhi’s Alipur.

Strong winds accompanied by light rainfall and hail in some areas brought the temperature down to 28 degrees Celsius around noon, according to IMD. The maximum temperature recorded in the city on Sunday was 35.5 degrees Celsius, considerably lower than 40.9 degrees Celsius recorded on Saturday.

Squally winds of 74 km/h were recorded close to 11.40 am at Safdarjung. The winds carried soil loosened by dry weather of the past few days, which lead to the duststorm.

Around two hours later, at 1.45 pm, the area close to the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border near Alipur was the epicentre of a 3.4-magnitude earthquake, having a depth of 5 km, which sent tremors to Northeast Delhi and other parts of the city.

J L Gautam, Head (Operations) at the National Center for Seismology (NCS), said minor earthquakes of up to 3.5 magnitude are normal in areas of the NCR including UP’s Noida, Ghaziabad and parts of Haryana.

In terms of weather, the forecast for Delhi until Saturday shows a mix of thunderstorms and light rain. According to the IMD, the change in weather on Sunday was caused by a western disturbance.

