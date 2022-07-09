Rain expected in Delhi today

Delhi is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 38 degree Celsius at the Safdarjung weather observatory, which acts as a marker for the city. The maximum temperature recorded on Friday was 39 degree Celsius, two degrees above the long-period average for this time of the year. The minimum temperature early on Saturday was 30.5 degree Celsius, three degrees above normal.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am on Saturday was 69 per cent, and the temperature at the same time was 33.6 degree Celsius. The city recorded no rainfall on Friday. The Safdarjung weather station recorded no rainfall on Thursday either.

The forecast indicates that moderate rainfall or thundershowers are likely on Sunday as well. From July 11 to 15, light rainfall is likely. The maximum temperature is expected to range between 36 and 38 degree Celsius during the same time.

The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position, according to an IMD bulletin issued early on Saturday. The trough passes through Jaisalmer, Kota, Raipur and Bhubaneswar. Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir on July 9 and 10, and Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand from July 9 to 12.