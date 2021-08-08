Rains likely to lash Delhi today; IMD predicts dry week after Monday

A man searches his phone at a waterlogged street in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

People in Delhi are likely to experience moderate rainfall and cloudy skies on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast read.

The maximum temperature is likely to be around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will be 27 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity stood at 83% at 8.30 am on Sunday.

For the coming week, IMD predicts light rainfall on Monday followed by dry days. Strong surface winds and overcast skies are expected for the rest of the week, but the IMD’s seven-day weather forecast does not mention rainfall after Monday. Over the next seven days, maximum temperature is likely to range between 34 degrees Celsius and 36 degrees Celsius.

Parts of the city recorded decent rainfall on Saturday. The Ridge station of the IMD recorded the highest — 50.8 mm — between 8.30 am on Saturday and 8.30 am on Sunday. This was followed by the Safdarjung station with 6.9 mm, the Lodi Road station with 1.1 mm, Palam with 0.6 mm and Aya Nagar with 0.5 mm.

Rainfall between 15.6 mm and 64.4 mm is considered ‘moderate’.