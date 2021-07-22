Delhi: Rain deficit wiped out due to heavy rains this week, moderate rain again on Monday

Till last week, before the city saw heavy rain on Monday, Delhi was under a rain deficit of around 35 per cent.(Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Heavy rain across several parts have wiped out Delhi’s overall rain deficit, even as two areas – South and North East Delhi – have got 30 per cent less rain than normal.

According to IMD data, Delhi has received 248.2 mm of rain between June 1 and July 21, against a normal of 192.9 mm. While North West Delhi has received almost twice the amount of rain it usually sees in this duration (97 per cent excess), South Delhi is facing a deficit of 30 per cent, while the deficit in North East Delhi is 49 per cent.

According to IMD officials, light rain/drizzling is expected in the city on Thursday and Friday, followed by a partly cloudy sky and thunder on Saturday and Sunday.

Moderate rain is again expected on Monday.

According to the IMD, rain is considered moderate if it is below 15 mm. If rainfall is between 15 and 64.5 mm it is considered moderate. Rain is heavy if between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm and is very heavy of it is between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm. Anything above 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy rainfall.

On Thursday, the minimum temperature in the morning was recorded 25.6 degrees Celsius, 2 degrees below normal for this time of the year. The maximum is expected to settle at around 35 degrees.

Monsoon arrived in Delhi 14 days behind schedule, among the longest delays since 2002.

Even after its arrival, rains were slow to catch on with only light to moderate rain seen during the first few days. According to IMD officials, Delhiites can look forward to regular rain in the next two weeks, with one or two days of moderate rain.

IMD data shows that in Delhi, the rainiest month is August, with 9.8 rainy days on an average which bring it 232.5 mm of rain usually. This is followed by September, with an average of 187.3 mm of rain spread over 9.4 days.

The driest month is November with an average of 4.9 mm of rain spread over half a day.