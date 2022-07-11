Rain continues to elude Delhi, light showers on forecast

Delhi is likely to get only light or very light rain over the coming week, according to the India Meteorological Department. While the forecast for Sunday earlier was of moderate rain, it was later modified to light rain.

Parts of UP and Haryana have been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall over the past few days, but Delhi has remained largely dry. A few parts of Delhi, such as Palam and Ayanagar, received trace rainfall on Sunday while Jafarpur received 4 mm of rain. The rest of the city remained dry.

The city recorded a maximum temperature of 34.9 degrees Celsius, a degree below normal. The minimum was 27.5 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year. The humidity, however, was between 66% and 89%, making the day muggy and uncomfortable.

According to IMD, Delhi has received 89.2 mm of rain (city average) since June 1 this year, which is when monsoon arrives in Kerala. This is a deficit of 15%, which as per the IMD is normal deviation.

Monsoon reached Delhi on June 30 — three days behind schedule — and received heavy rainfall for a couple of days after. Since then, however, the city has received only light rainfall or traces. July and August are the rainiest months for Delhi. While July sees around 187 mm of rain in July, August sees 232.5 mm.

According to the IMD forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to be between 35 and 36 degrees Celsius in the coming week, and the city will see only light rain or thundershowers.