Rain causes heavy waterlogging in Noida and Ghaziabad

As heavy rains lashed Noida and Ghaziabad, the cities witnessed heavy waterlogging in several areas on Saturday. From flooding in a housing society to lake-like stretches of water on streets, residents faced a difficult time commuting during the day. As per the Met department website, Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 25 mm rainfall while Ghaziabad received 27 mm, against 5 mm of normal rainfall, till 8.30 am on Saturday.

“There has been moderate to heavy rainfall in Noida, Ghaziabad and adjoining areas between Friday and Saturday. As per data, rainfall will reduce from tomorrow onwards. In the coming week, there is not going to be much rainfall as well,” said RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD.

Most of the rainfall occurred on early Saturday morning resulting in traffic snarls on DND and Ashram during office hours. As per Noida traffic officials, Sector 60 underpass, Kulsera Haldwani Cut, Labour Chowk, and the stretch outside Fortis Hospital in Sector 62 witnessed waterlogging and disruption of vehicular movement in the morning. In residential areas including Delta 2, Sector 62, locals claimed drains remained clogged resulting in pools of water on main roads.

In Ghaziabad, a portion of the boundary wall in Bharat City housing society collapsed, causing a stream of dirty water to seep into the compound from a nearby still water lake. For many locals in the area, waterlogging is a scene that plays out every year.

“Every time it rains, water enters the basement compound through some channel. The water is contaminated and can be a matter of health concern. There needs to be a permanent solution beyond the reconstruction of the wall. A robust drainage system needs to be developed by authorities concerned,” said a resident.

Bharat City could not be reached for comment.

Nagar Ayukt departments have been directed to identify the source point of water clogs. “Waterlogging results when the drains are blocked. One of the reasons is waste thrown by residents that ends up in the drains. The officials concerned have been asked to chalk out key areas and the reasons for flooding. Accordingly, work will be done and a review of the same will be carried out,” said Surendra Singh, Commissioner, Meerut Division.