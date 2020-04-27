Rain brings some relief in Delhi

Wet weather is expected to continue on Monday as the IMD has forecast light rain or thundershowers along with gusty winds up to 30-40kmph. (Representational) Wet weather is expected to continue on Monday as the IMD has forecast light rain or thundershowers along with gusty winds up to 30-40kmph. (Representational)

The city woke up to a pleasant Sunday morning and saw light rain, thunder and strong winds that brought the temperature down seven degrees below normal.

Light showers were recorded in many areas of the capital, and parts of southern NCR witnessed higher share of rain, including Gurgaon, Faridabad and Noida, as per IMD. The total rainfall recorded in the capital as of 5.30pm on Sunday was 2mm. Southwest Delhi’s Aya Nagar was the wettest area of the city, recording 23.2mm rain.

“The weather activity witnessed on Sunday was result of a cyclonic circulation over Haryana, associated a Western Disturbance and Easterly winds on lower levels,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Delhi.

Wet weather is expected to continue on Monday as the IMD has forecast light rain or thundershowers along with gusty winds up to 30-40kmph.

Meanwhile, the air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 120 on Sunday, in the ‘moderate’ category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board.

