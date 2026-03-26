Railways to modernise 13 stations in Delhi under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Check full list and latest update

Photo of the proposed design of the under-redevelopment Safdarjung Railway Station in Delhi. (Image: Ministry of Railways)

Redevelopment of railway stations in Delhi: The Ministry of Railways is set to redevelop 13 stations in Delhi under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Launched in 2022, the ABSS aims at development and upgradation of stations over the Indian Railways (IR) network. The scheme has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.

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Amrit Bharat Station Scheme

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme also envisages sustainable and environment friendly solutions, provision of ballastless tracks, etc. as per necessity, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centre at the station in the long term.

Improvement of access to station and circulating areas

Integration of station with both sides of city

Improvement of station building

Improvement of waiting halls, toilets, sitting arrangement, water booths

Provision of wider foot over bridge/air concourse commensurate with passenger traffic

Provision of lift/escalators/ramp

Improvement /Provision of platform surface and cover over platforms

Provision of kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’

Parking areas, Multimodal integration

Amenities for Divyangjans

Better passenger information systems

Provision of executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping, etc.

13 railway stations in Delhi set for upgrade: Full list

Amrit Bharat Station Scheme – DelhiStations identified for redevelopment under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme 13 Stations in Delhi Identified under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme · Indian Railways 1 Adarshnagar Delhi 2 Anand Vihar 3 Bijwasan 4 Delhi 5 Delhi Cantt 6 Delhi Sarai Rohilla 7 Delhi Shahadra 8 Hazrat Nizamuddin 9 Narela 10 New Delhi 11 Sabzi Mandi 12 Safdarjung 13 Tilak Bridge * Source: Ministry of Railways. Total 1,338 stations identified nationally under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Express InfoGenIE

13 railway stations in Delhi to be redeveloped: check latest update

Redevelopment of New Delhi railway station

At New Delhi railway station, the work for for provision of holding area at Ajmeri Gate side has been completed and the work for shifting of offices and passenger facilities for demolition of part station building at Paharganj side have also been completed. The works for construction of double basement at Paharganj side and foundation of elevated road are in progress.