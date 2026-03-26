Railways to modernise 13 stations in Delhi under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme: Check full list and latest update

Redevelopment of railway stations in Delhi: The Ministry of Railways is set to redevelop 13 stations in Delhi under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS). Launched in 2022, the ABSS aims at development and upgradation of stations over the Indian Railways (IR) network. The scheme has a long-term vision that involves creating master plans, promoting multimodal connectivity, better station accessibility for passengers, etc.
The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme also envisages sustainable and environment friendly solutions, provision of ballastless tracks, etc. as per necessity, phasing and feasibility and creation of city centre at the station in the long term.
Improvement of access to station and circulating areas
Integration of station with both sides of city
Improvement of station building
Improvement of waiting halls, toilets, sitting arrangement, water booths
Provision of wider foot over bridge/air concourse commensurate with passenger traffic
Provision of lift/escalators/ramp
Improvement /Provision of platform surface and cover over platforms
Provision of kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’
Parking areas, Multimodal integration
Amenities for Divyangjans
Better passenger information systems
Provision of executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping, etc.
13 railway stations in Delhi set for upgrade: Full list
Amrit Bharat Station Scheme – DelhiStations identified for redevelopment under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
13
Stations in Delhi
Identified under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme · Indian Railways
1
Adarshnagar Delhi
2
Anand Vihar
3
Bijwasan
4
Delhi
5
Delhi Cantt
6
Delhi Sarai Rohilla
7
Delhi Shahadra
8
Hazrat Nizamuddin
9
Narela
10
New Delhi
11
Sabzi Mandi
12
Safdarjung
13
Tilak Bridge
* Source: Ministry of Railways. Total 1,338 stations identified nationally under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme.
At New Delhi railway station, the work for for provision of holding area at Ajmeri Gate side has been completed and the work for shifting of offices and passenger facilities for demolition of part station building at Paharganj side have also been completed. The works for construction of double basement at Paharganj side and foundation of elevated road are in progress.
Redevelopment of Safdarjang railway station
According to the Railways, construction of the signal and telecom building has been completed and the facility is now operational. Work on the station building has also been completed, with finishing works currently underway. The structural work of the operational building is complete as well.
The foundation and column erection for the air concourse have been finished, and girder launching is in progress. Construction of the departure plaza canopy has been completed, while work on platform shelters, as well as improvements to circulation areas and the approach road, is currently underway.
Photo of the proposed design of the under-redevelopment Safdarjung Railway Station in Delhi. (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Redevelopment of Bijwasan railway station
At Bijwasan railway station, the structural work of station building and air concourse has been completed and finishing works have been taken up. The work for platform shelters and structural work of electrical sub-station have been completed. Apart from these, the structural work of sewage treatment plant and subway completed and finishing works have been taken up.
Redevelopment of Delhi Cantt railway station
At Delhi Cantt railway station, the structural work of east side station building (part 1) and the structural work of residential quarters have been completed. Meanwhile, the structural works for east side station building (part 2), elevated road, arrival and departure concourse, finishing work of railway quarters, execution of external development, refurbishing of platform, overhead tank and finishing of east side station building (part 1) are underway.
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Proposed design of Delhi Cantonment railway station (Image: Ministry of Railways)
Redevelopment of Narela railway station
At Narela railway station, the works of platform shelter, platform surfacing, modern toilet, circulating area, parking and divyangjan facilities are in progress.
Redevelopment of Subzi Mandi railway station
At Subzi Mandi railway station, the works of new station building, platform shelter, platform surfacing, modern toilet, circulating area, parking, divyangjan facilities, lift and 12 m Foot Over Bridge, are underway.
Redevelopment of Tilak Bridge railway station
At Tilak Bridge railway station, the works of new station building, platform shelter, platform surfacing, modern toilet, circulating area, parking, divyangjan facilities and lift, are in progress.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More