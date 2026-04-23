Railways installs turnstile gates at New Delhi station to improve crowd management

New Delhi Railway Station Ajmeri Gate side: The Ministry of Railways has installed turnstile gates at New Delhi station to improve crowd management. The gates have been set up at exit points, with trial being underway at Gate number 9 on the Ajmeri Gate side of the station.

As one of the busiest hubs on the Indian Railways (IR) network, efforts are underway for the introduction of access control systems to streamline passenger movement. It also includes separate entry for Reserved and Unreserved passengers.

New Delhi railway station crowd management

The New Delhi railway station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Northern Railway’s Delhi Division. The zonal railway has installed new signage across the station complex to enhance passenger convenience.