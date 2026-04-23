Railways installs turnstile gates at New Delhi station to improve crowd management

New Delhi Railway Station Ajmeri Gate side: The Ministry of Railways has installed turnstile gates at New Delhi station to improve crowd management. The gates have been set up at exit points, with trial being underway at Gate number 9 on the Ajmeri Gate side of the station.
As one of the busiest hubs on the Indian Railways (IR) network, efforts are underway for the introduction of access control systems to streamline passenger movement. It also includes separate entry for Reserved and Unreserved passengers.
New Delhi railway station crowd management
The New Delhi railway station falls under the administrative jurisdiction of Northern Railway’s Delhi Division. The zonal railway has installed new signage across the station complex to enhance passenger convenience.
Apart from these, ticket checking and queue management are also being carried out by Commercial staff and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) at entry gates to facilitate smooth and seamless passenger movement.
New Delhi railway station to get QR code-based entry system to ease rush
As a pilot project, New Delhi railway station will get a QR code-based entry management system. This will be implemented ahead of expected festival rush during Diwali and Chhath. This new system will regulate entry based on valid tickets, enabling better segregation of Reserved ticket holders, Monthly Season Ticket holders and Unreserved passengers.
New Delhi railway station to get AI cameras to enhance safety
The national transporter has planned to install AI cameras at New Delhi railway station, covering all nooks and corners of the station premises, including platforms, concourses, entry-exit points, and funnel areas prone to unauthorised entry.
According to the release, an Exception Event Display-based control room will be established where AI processing of live camera feeds will alert monitoring staff to unusual or unsafe events in real time.
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More