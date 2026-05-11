Railways nod for two projects in Northwest Delhi aimed at reducing congestion

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the Public Works Department (PWD) had submitted the required plan and technical proposals for both the projects to the Railways. (File Photo)

The Delhi government on Sunday said that the Indian Railways has approved two key infrastructure projects in North-West Delhi — the widening of the Railway Overbridge (ROB) at Haiderpur-Badli on Outer Ring Road and an elevated loop connecting Shalimar Bagh with Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar — aimed at easing congestion in several areas in Northwest Delhi.

The government said that once widened, the ROB at Haiderpur-Badli will reduce congestion at Mukarba Chowk, one of the city’s busiest traffic intersections that sees heavy movement of passenger vehicles and goods carriers. The proposed elevated loop, which will cross over the railway tracks, will connect Shalimar Bagh with Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.