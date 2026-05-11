Railways nod for two projects in Northwest Delhi aimed at reducing congestion

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The Delhi government on Sunday said that the Indian Railways has approved two key infrastructure projects in North-West Delhi — the widening of the Railway Overbridge (ROB) at Haiderpur-Badli on Outer Ring Road and an elevated loop connecting Shalimar Bagh with Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar — aimed at easing congestion in several areas in Northwest Delhi.
The government said that once widened, the ROB at Haiderpur-Badli will reduce congestion at Mukarba Chowk, one of the city’s busiest traffic intersections that sees heavy movement of passenger vehicles and goods carriers. The proposed elevated loop, which will cross over the railway tracks, will connect Shalimar Bagh with Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar.
The government said Mukarba Chowk, Outer Ring Road and Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar are among the city’s busiest transport corridors and have long faced congestion issues due to heavy vehicular movement.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that the Public Works Department (PWD) had submitted the required plan and technical proposals for both the projects to the Railways. After detailed scrutiny, the Railways found the proposals technically feasible and issued an in-principle No Objection Certificate (NOC) with the approval of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM).
Gupta added that the Railways has mandated that construction work must be carried out under prescribed safety standards and technical supervision to ensure that railway operations and traffic movement are not adversely affected.
She said that the Delhi government is working at a fast pace to identify major traffic bottlenecks across the city and develop long-term solutions. “The Delhi government is committed to developing a modern, safe and uninterrupted transport network across the Capital,” Gupta said, adding that the projects are expected to reduce travel time and improve connectivity in the area.
Gupta also expressed her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, stating that such projects will further pave the way for transforming the capital into a ‘Viksit Delhi’.
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