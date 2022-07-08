Railway waste causing waterlogging at Zakhira underpass: Sisodia writes to union minister to resolve issue

Attributing railway waste to be the significant reason for waterlogging at Zakhira underpass, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Friday wrote a letter to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw demanding immediate resolution.

Zakhira underpass, which is situated in West Delhi under the railway line and has been identified as one of the 10 critical waterlogging points in the city, gets heavily clogged every monsoon even after light rain.

Sisodia, who also holds the Public Works Department portfolio, urged the union minister to intervene and take immediate action to resolve and prevent waterlogging this year. “Waterlogging at Zakhira underpass during monsoon is a serious problem. People face inconvenience and sometimes untoward incidents take place. It has also been observed that garbage lies around the railway land, due to which the size of the culvert has decreased from 2 sqm to 0.44 sqm. Despite these conditions, desilting and cleaning have not started,” he wrote.

“We demand prompt action from the side of railways to avoid any inconvenience to the general public during the monsoon,” he said.

Officials said the Delhi government has taken several steps to resolve this long-standing problem of waterlogging. “However, due to waste from the existing railway line and lack of desilting of downstream pipes, waste flows into the underpass which clogs pumps, culminating in waterlogging,” they said.

To resolve the issue, the PWD held a meeting with officials, including from the railways, on June 20, directing them to enhance the size downstream, remove waste on railway land, desilt culverts and pipe drains laid out by the railways, and to clear encroachments on railway land. “Although the PWD requested them to remove illegal encroachments, the department has not taken any action as of now, and the monsoon has arrived,” said officials.

There are 171 waterlogging hotspots across Delhi.