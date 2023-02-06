scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
Advertisement

Railway engineer arrested in Delhi for raping woman on pretext of marriage

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape).

DCP Amrutha Guguloth said the 24-year-old victim came in contact with the accused, identified as Vikash Karpanter, 28, a resident of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, on a matrimonial website and remained in touch with him till September 2022.
Listen to this article
Railway engineer arrested in Delhi for raping woman on pretext of marriage
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Delhi Police arrested a junior engineer with the Indian Railways on Friday for allegedly raping a woman after promising to marry her, officers said.

DCP Amrutha Guguloth said the 24-year-old victim came in contact with the accused, identified as Vikash Karpanter, 28, a resident of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, on a matrimonial website and remained in touch with him till September 2022. “It has been alleged that the accused, who works as a junior engineer in Indian Railways, made physical relations with the victim on the pretext of marriage,” the DCP said.

More from Delhi

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape). Officers said the accused is married and has two children.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
ExplainSpeaking | Budget 2023-24: Economic growth, fiscal health and unem...
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
In Jharkhand district, block-level clubs help elderly deal with loneliness
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...
Delhi Confidential: PM Modi, top leaders attend Nadda wedding, but QR cod...
What could be the govt’s calculations behind the slashing of the MG...
What could be the govt’s calculations behind the slashing of the MG...

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 13:02 IST
Next Story

‘We’re not lawmakers… can’t curtail terms of Assemblies’: Delhi HC on PIL seeking simultaneous conduct of Lok Sabha and Assembly polls

Sonia Gandhi writes | Budget 2023-24 is a silent strike on the poor
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close