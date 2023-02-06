Railway engineer arrested in Delhi for raping woman on pretext of marriage

Delhi Police arrested a junior engineer with the Indian Railways on Friday for allegedly raping a woman after promising to marry her, officers said.

DCP Amrutha Guguloth said the 24-year-old victim came in contact with the accused, identified as Vikash Karpanter, 28, a resident of Rajgarh in Madhya Pradesh, on a matrimonial website and remained in touch with him till September 2022. “It has been alleged that the accused, who works as a junior engineer in Indian Railways, made physical relations with the victim on the pretext of marriage,” the DCP said.

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 376 (rape). Officers said the accused is married and has two children.