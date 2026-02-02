Railway Budget 2026 allocation: Delhi gets Rs 2711 cr, first bullet train route announced

Written by: Anish Mondal
3 min readUpdated: Feb 2, 2026 08:02 PM IST
The railway projects in the UT of Delhi fall under the administrative control of Northern Railway's Delhi Division. (Image generated using AI)The railway projects in the UT of Delhi fall under the administrative control of Northern Railway's Delhi Division. (Image generated using AI)
Railway Budget 2026 allocation for Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has allocated budgetary fund of Rs 2,711 crore for the development of railway infrastructure in Delhi for the financial year 2026-27. This marks an increase from the Rs 2,593 crore allocated to the Union Territory in the fiscal year 2025-26.  The railway projects in the UT of Delhi fall under the administrative control of Northern Railway’s Delhi Division.

Addressing a press conference on the Union Budget allocation for the Ministry of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “A record railway budget of Rs 2,711 crore has also been allocated for Delhi, and the first bullet train for Delhi – from Delhi to Varanasi – was announced yesterday, which will connect the entire state of Uttar Pradesh and further connect Varanasi to Siliguri, thus linking Bihar and West Bengal as well.”

Delhi-Varanasi-Siliguri high-speed rail corridor

On Sunday, the Railway Minister said that travel time from Delhi to Varanasi would be reduced to 3 hours and 50 minutes, while the Varanasi–Siliguri journey via Patna would take around 2 hours and 55 minutes. He said this would create a new economic corridor stretching from Delhi through Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to West Bengal.

“This belt will emerge as a new economic corridor. Healthcare, education and all types of economic activities will multiply, bringing significant benefits to the region,” the minister said.

In a statement, the national transporter said that infrastructure projects worth Rs 8,976 crore are under progress in the national capital. It said that the huge investment covers several projects that include track creation, station redevelopment and safety enhancements.

“Infrastructure Transformation: Total work worth 8,976 Cr under progress. This massive investment covers track creation, station redevelopment, and safety enhancements across the entire state,” the railways said.

Redevelopment of railway stations in Delhi

Under the Amrit Station Scheme, 13 railway stations have been identified for complete redevelopment in Delhi, with a total investment of Rs 5,887 crore. These are: Adarshnagar Delhi, Anand Vihar, Bijwasan, Delhi, Delhi Cantt., Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Delhi Shahadra, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Narela, New Delhi, Sabzi Mandi, Safdarjung and Tilak Bridge.

It further added that the Union Territory has achieved 100 per cent electrification. To strengthen premium train services, 14 pairs of Vande Bharat Express trains and 8 pairs of Amrit Bharat trains are now running, it further stated.

Railway Budget 2026-27

The Ministry of Railways has been allotted its highest-ever budgetary outlay in the Union Budget 2026-27 of Rs 2,78,030 crore. It also received a record capital expenditure (capex) of Rs 2,93,030 crore in Union Budget 2026–27. The national transporter is focusing its spending on high-speed connectivity, freight and safety.

