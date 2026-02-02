Railway Budget 2026 allocation: Delhi gets Rs 2711 cr, first bullet train route announced

The railway projects in the UT of Delhi fall under the administrative control of Northern Railway's Delhi Division. (Image generated using AI)

Railway Budget 2026 allocation for Delhi: The Ministry of Railways has allocated budgetary fund of Rs 2,711 crore for the development of railway infrastructure in Delhi for the financial year 2026-27. This marks an increase from the Rs 2,593 crore allocated to the Union Territory in the fiscal year 2025-26. The railway projects in the UT of Delhi fall under the administrative control of Northern Railway’s Delhi Division.

Addressing a press conference on the Union Budget allocation for the Ministry of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “A record railway budget of Rs 2,711 crore has also been allocated for Delhi, and the first bullet train for Delhi – from Delhi to Varanasi – was announced yesterday, which will connect the entire state of Uttar Pradesh and further connect Varanasi to Siliguri, thus linking Bihar and West Bengal as well.”