Railway Board orders 15-day fire safety drive in pantry cars after recent train incidents

In the wake of recent train fire incidents in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh, and Sasaram, Bihar, the Railway Board has directed a special inspection drive across the railway network to ensure fire safety and check pantry cars, according to an official communication issued by the Delhi Division of Northern Railway.
In a letter sent to all the senior officers on June 3, a divisional commercial manager said the drive will be conducted jointly with the mechanical and electrical engineering departments for 15 days, from June 3 to June 17.
A coach of the Sasaram-Patna passenger train caught fire at Bihar’s Sasaram station on May 18. Officials said no casualties were reported in the incident. The incident comes a day after a fire was reported in the AC coach of the Rajdhani Express while it was passing through Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district.
“All sectional chief commercial inspectors and chief ticket inspectors, including line and station staff, have been instructed to conduct regular checks in trains and submit reports daily in the prescribed format,” it said.
Referring to a headquarters office letter issued on June 2, the communication stated that the Railway Board has already directed the special drive to ensure fire safety and checking of pantry cars of trains.
The order also directs senior officers from the electrical and mechanical departments to depute staff for the drive until June 17.
Officials said the exercise is aimed at strengthening safety compliance in pantry cars, which use electrical equipment and cooking arrangements during train operations.
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“The drive is expected to focus on fire-safety measures, maintenance standards, and adherence to prescribed norms in pantry car operations,” an officer said.
The directive comes as railway authorities continue to stress preventive safety checks across trains and station facilities. Daily reporting during the drive is expected to help monitor compliance and identify deficiencies for corrective action.
Following the recent fire incidents, the Railway Board had decided to use high-tech, modern wiring systems in all coaches to prevent fire-related incidents. It was also directed to conduct regular inspections and increase awareness among railway staff regarding fire hazards and emergency response protocols.
Mahender Singh Manral is an Assistant Editor with the national bureau of The Indian Express. He is known for his impactful and breaking stories. He covers the Ministry of Home Affairs, Investigative Agencies, National Investigative Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation, Law Enforcement Agencies, Paramilitary Forces, and internal security.
Prior to this, Manral had extensively reported on city-based crime stories along with that he also covered the anti-corruption branch of the Delhi government for a decade. He is known for his knack for News and a detailed understanding of stories. He also worked with Mail Today as a senior correspondent for eleven months. He has also worked with The Pioneer for two years where he was exclusively covering crime beat.
During his initial days of the career he also worked with The Statesman newspaper in the national capital, where he was entrusted with beats like crime, education, and the Delhi Jal Board. A graduate in Mass Communication, Manral is always in search of stories that impact lives. ... Read More