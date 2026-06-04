Railway Board orders 15-day fire safety drive in pantry cars after recent train incidents

The charred coach of Rajdhani Express after it caught fire in Madhya Pradesh on May 17.(Photo sourced)

In the wake of recent train fire incidents in Nagda, Madhya Pradesh, and Sasaram, Bihar, the Railway Board has directed a special inspection drive across the railway network to ensure fire safety and check pantry cars, according to an official communication issued by the Delhi Division of Northern Railway.

In a letter sent to all the senior officers on June 3, a divisional commercial manager said the drive will be conducted jointly with the mechanical and electrical engineering departments for 15 days, from June 3 to June 17.

A coach of the Sasaram-Patna passenger train caught fire at Bihar’s Sasaram station on May 18. Officials said no casualties were reported in the incident. The incident comes a day after a fire was reported in the AC coach of the Rajdhani Express while it was passing through Madhya Pradesh’s Ratlam district.