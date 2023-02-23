After surprise raid at Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s cell, jail officials recover cash, Gucci sandals and branded jeans

A surprise raid was conducted inside the cell of Sukesh Chandrasekhar based on inputs that the conman was living a “luxurious” life inside the Mandoli Jail in Delhi, according to the Prisons Department. Jail officials said Wednesday they recovered cash, jeans worth Rs 80,000, and Gucci footwear worth lakhs from Sukesh’s cell.

Leaked CCTV footage from the jail shows jail officials conducting a raid in his cell and Sukesh weeping as they seize his expensive belongings. In the video, five to seven personnel are seen entering Sukesh’s cell as he is resting. They start opening the bags and conducting the raid as Sukesh is seen standing in a corner. In another video, he is seen weeping.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has booked Sukesh on charges of money laundering and committing fraud against the wife of ex-Religare promoter Malvinder Singh. He is also involved in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case against the wife of Shivinder Singh. Bollywood actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandes have been questioned multiple times in connection with this case.

Senior Delhi Prisons Department officials said an inquiry is being conducted against those who leaked the footage. Sukesh will also be questioned about the cash and expensive belongings, they added.