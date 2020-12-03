Raid reveals pollution certificates issued without checks in Faridabad

Picture used for representational purpose

An FIR has been lodged against a pollution check centre for giving pollution certificates to vehicles in Faridabad without proper inspection, said officials on Wednesday. According to officials, a special campaign is being carried out by the Regional Transport Authority for inspection of pollution check centres.

“One of the teams formed for this task visited the United Petrol Pump on Gurgaon-Faridabad road Tuesday and found that a PUC certificate had been issued by the pollution investigation centre located there to a truck without any investigation,” said Jitendra Gehlawat, secretary of the Regional Transport Authority.

“Issuing a PUC certificate without investigation is a serious offence and the orders of the Honourable Supreme Court in this regard have also been violated through this action,” he said.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 188 of the IPC as well as Section 15 of the Environment Protection Act against the owner and employees of the centre.

“In future, an FIR will similarly be lodged against any other pollution investigation centre that overlooks norms and issues PUC certificates,” said the secretary.

