Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi to span 23 km, touch Ashram, Red Fort

The Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi will cover a roughly 23 km stretch in Delhi, starting from Badarpur border where it enters the city from Haryana, and culminating at Red Fort, with a two-hour break at Ashram in the afternoon. It will pass through Nizamuddin, India Gate, ITO, Delhi Gate and Daryaganj.

After a day’s march through Delhi, the yatra will halt for around 9 days before resuming on January 3.

Former MLA Narender Nath, coordinator for the yatra in Delhi, said AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is likely to participate in Delhi, as is Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam president Kamal Haasan is also likely to join the yatra here, Narender Nath said. “We have been working on publicity and mobilisation. The public appears to be enthusiastic and everybody in the party has been involved, including former MLAs and MPs,” he said.

The publicity for the yatra has been in full swing with posters, hoardings and flags lining the yatra route from Faridabad onwards.

At Badarpur border, the Delhi leg of the yatra will begin with the flag being handed over to DPCC president Anil Chaudhary by Udai Bhan, president of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee. With the Delhi stretch concluding in the evening, Rahul Gandhi will then visit Rajghat, Shanti Van, Shakti Sthal and Veer Bhoomi to pay homage.

While Nath said a large gathering is expected even at the Badarpur border, the second Congress leader said around 30,000 people have registered to participate. The party had invited people to register for e-passes to be a part of the yatra. Chaudhary had said earlier this week that buses would be arranged from different parts of Delhi to take people to the yatra. The party had also made senior leaders in charge of the yatra in each parliamentary constituency.

According to an advisory issued by Delhi Traffic police, the yatra will cross the border at 6.30 am, reach Jaidev Ashram near Ashram Chowk at 10.30 am, concluding at Red Fort about 6.30 pm. Police anticipate heavy traffic along the route, and have advised commuters to bypass it and use public transport. They also advised travellers going to ISBT, railway stations and airports to plan trips well in advance.