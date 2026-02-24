Rahul will take membership of my gym: ‘Mohammad’ Deepak after meeting LoP

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
NEARLY A month after he confronted a mob threatening a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal, gym owner Deepak Kumar met Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Capital on Monday and said the Congress leader assured him he will soon visit Kotdwar and take the membership of his gym.
The Uttarakhand BJP called Gandhi’s meeting with Deepak an “attempt to encourage appeasement and religious conversion” and “disturb” the Himalayan state’s demography and peace.
Speaking to reporters after meeting Gandhi, Deepak said, “Rahul ji called and spoke to me and my family. He said I did nothing wrong… He also said he will visit Kotdwar and will take the membership of my gym.”
Deepak said Gandhi assured him not to worry about anything. “He praised me for what I did… I will be very happy if Rahul ji comes to my gym and works out there.” He said Gandhi also arranged for him to meet his mother and veteran Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
On January 26, Deepak, 38, stood up to a group of men who were harassing a Muslim shopkeeper, who has Parkinson’s disease, to drop the word “Baba” from his shop’s name. During the confrontation, when the group asked Deepak his name, he said it was “Mohammad Deepak”. The incident went viral, following which Deepak’s fitness facility, Hulk Gym, saw a sudden drop in membership from 150 to 15. He also started getting threatening messages.
After The Indian Express reported that Deepak’s gym had taken a hit, senior advocates of the Supreme Court stepped up to help him. On Monday, he said the threats he was getting earlier have stopped now.
‘Bid to disturb state’s demography’
Reacting to Gandhi meeting Deepak, Uttarakhand BJP MLA and state spokesperson Vinod Chamoli said, “Any one who will convert from Deepak to Mohammad Deepak, he will become a revered figure for the Congress. Uttarakhand people will not accept those encouraging such kalanemi (evil) practices.”
Chamoli said several senior Congress leaders wait for years to get an opportunity with Gandhi and many of them leave the party while waiting. “But Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with ‘Mohammad’ Deepak after a short issue, giving him so much importance, hugging him, and Congress exaggerating that meeting are steps to encourage appeasement and religious conversion in Uttarakhand,” the BJP leader said, adding, “his (Gandhi) message is clear. Anyone who will change from Deepak to Mohammad, will be a hero for him.” The BJP MLA said the Congress’s top leadership “wants to disturb the demography of the state but the BJP will not let that happen”.
