Rahul will take membership of my gym: ‘Mohammad’ Deepak after meeting LoP

NEARLY A month after he confronted a mob threatening a 70-year-old Muslim shopkeeper in Uttarakhand’s Pauri Garhwal, gym owner Deepak Kumar met Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the Capital on Monday and said the Congress leader assured him he will soon visit Kotdwar and take the membership of his gym.

The Uttarakhand BJP called Gandhi’s meeting with Deepak an “attempt to encourage appeasement and religious conversion” and “disturb” the Himalayan state’s demography and peace.

Speaking to reporters after meeting Gandhi, Deepak said, “Rahul ji called and spoke to me and my family. He said I did nothing wrong… He also said he will visit Kotdwar and will take the membership of my gym.”