Amid Rahul & Priyanka’s ‘Sting’ moment, PepsiCo gets court relief

Granting temporary relief, the Delhi High Court stayed the FSSAI’s order against PepsiCo over use of the “Energy Drink” label for its products

Written by: Sohini Ghosh
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 7, 2026 03:25 PM IST
Rahul, Priyanka Sting Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi offering a red drink to his sister and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi during Tuesday’s protest. (Source: X | Enhanced by AI)
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A video of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi offering a red drink to his sister and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi during Tuesday’s protest has gone viral online, with speculations that it was PepsiCo’s energy drink ‘Sting’. On the same day, the company got temporary relief from the Delhi High Court in a case involving the drink.

On Tuesday, PepsiCo India Holdings Private Ltd and Monster Energy India Private Limited were before the court to seek an interim stay on the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s order to the two companies to discontinue using the “energy drink” description for its products.

The products included PepsiCo’s ‘Adrenaline Rush Energy Drink-Ultimate Performance’ and ‘Sting Energy’, and Monster India’s ‘Monster Energy’ and ‘Predator Energy’.

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The food regulator had issued the order on the ground that using ‘energy drink’ as a label for the product constitutes misbranding and misleading.

Justice Amit Mahajan, on October 6, stayed the FSSAI’s June 30 order against the two companies covering the four products, along with any consequential action taken by the regulator.

The court noted that the order had been passed without issuing a show-cause notice to the beverage makers or giving them an opportunity to be heard. It also sought responses from the Health Ministry and the regulator and listed the matter for November 5.

Last month, Red Bull India Pvt Ltd had approached the court with a similar grievance. It, too, was directed by the FSSAI to discontinue using the “energy drink” description for its caffeinated products. The HC had stayed the FSSAI action on similar grounds.

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The three companies argued that their products fall under the relevant food category and that the regulator had previously clarified that they could use the term “Energy Drink”. They contended that the regulator could not “take a somersault” and subsequently state that use of the term could amount to misbranding.

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Sohini Ghosh
Sohini Ghosh

Sohini Ghosh is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express. Previously based in Ahmedabad covering Gujarat, she recently moved to the New Delhi bureau, where she primarily covers legal developments at the Delhi High Court Professional Profile Background: An alumna of the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), she previously worked with ET NOW before joining The Indian Express. Core Beats: Her reporting is currently centered on the Delhi High Court, with a focus on high-profile constitutional disputes, disputes over intellectual property, criminal and civil cases, issues of human rights and regulatory law (especially in the areas of technology and healthcare). Earlier Specialty: In Gujarat, she was known for her rigorous coverage in the beats of crime, law and policy, and social justice issues, including the 2002 riot cases, 2008 serial bomb blast case, 2016 flogging of Dalits in Una, among others. She has extensively covered health in the state, including being part of the team that revealed the segregation of wards at the state’s largest government hospital on lines of faith in April 2020. With Ahmedabad being a UNESCO heritage city, she has widely covered urban development and heritage issues, including the redevelopment of the Sabarmati Ashram Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent reporting from the Delhi High Court covers major political, constitutional, corporate, and public-interest legal battles: High-Profile Case Coverage She has extensively covered the various legal battles - including for compensation under the aegis of North East Delhi Riots Claims Commission - pertaining to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, as well as 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She has also led coverage at the intersection of technology and governance, and its impact on the citizenry, from, and beyond courtrooms — such as the government’s stakeholder consultations for framing AI-Deepfake policy. Signature Style Sohini is recognized for her sustained reporting from courtrooms and beyond. She specialises in breaking down dense legal arguments to make legalese accessible for readers. Her transition from Gujarat to Delhi has seen her expand her coverage on regulatory, corporate and intellectual property law, while maintaining a strong commitment to human rights and lacuna in the criminal justice system. X (Twitter): @thanda_ghosh ... Read More

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