Amid Rahul & Priyanka’s ‘Sting’ moment, PepsiCo gets court relief

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi offering a red drink to his sister and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi during Tuesday’s protest. (Source: X | Enhanced by AI)

A video of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi offering a red drink to his sister and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi during Tuesday’s protest has gone viral online, with speculations that it was PepsiCo’s energy drink ‘Sting’. On the same day, the company got temporary relief from the Delhi High Court in a case involving the drink.

On Tuesday, PepsiCo India Holdings Private Ltd and Monster Energy India Private Limited were before the court to seek an interim stay on the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s order to the two companies to discontinue using the “energy drink” description for its products.