Thursday, Feb 16, 2023
Rahul Gandhi to visit UK later this month, to deliver lecture at Cambridge University

In a tweet, the Cambridge Judge Business School said it was delighted to welcome back Gandhi to the Cambridge University later this month.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House complex during Budget Session, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be visiting the United Kingdom later this month and will also deliver a lecture at the Cambridge University’s business school. Sharing information about his visit to the UK, Gandhi said he is looking forward to visiting his alma mater and that he will be engaging with some of the brightest minds in geopolitics, international relations and democracy.

“Looking forward to visiting my alma mater Cambridge University and delivering a lecture at @CambridgeJBS,” Gandhi tweeted.

“Happy to engage with some of the brightest minds in various domains, including geopolitics, international relations, big data and democracy,” the Congress MP said.

“He will lecture on @CambridgeMBA and hold closed-door sessions on Big Data and Democracy and India-China relations, with @shrutikapila, supported by the Bennett Institute for Public Policy, the Centre for Geopolitics at the University of Cambridge and the History Faculty, University of Cambridge,” it said.

From February 24 to 26, Gandhi will be attending the Congress’ 85th plenary session in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, where the party will brainstorm its strategy for the 2024 general elections and will deliberate on several internal matters.

First published on: 16-02-2023 at 18:56 IST
