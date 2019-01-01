Rahul Gandhi should ask who killed Sohrabuddin probe: Arun Jaitley

Targeting the Congress over party president Rahul Gandhi’s “no one killed Sohrabuddin Sheikh” remark, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday said that it would be more appropriate if he had asked who killed the Sohrabuddin case investigation. Jaitley said the Congress leader would have got the “right answer” if he had asked the “right question”.

In a Facebook post titled “Who killed the Sohrabuddin investigation”, Jaitley said the special CBI judge in Mumbai had acquitted all the accused in the Sohrabuddin encounter case. He said, “More relevant than the order of the acquittal is the observation of the judge that in the investigation, from the very beginning, the investigating agency did not investigate the case professionally in order to find out the truth but to divert it towards certain political persons.”

“It would have been more appropriate if he (Rahul) had asked the right question, namely who killed Sohrabuddin case investigation, he would have got the right answer,” Jaitley said, adding that those who have recently shown a belated concern for institutional independence “should seriously introspect as to what they did to the CBI when they were in power”.

The BJP leader recalled that as Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, he had written a letter to the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on September 27, 2013, detailing the politicisation of the investigation in the Sohrabuddin, Tulsiram Prajapati, Ishrat Jahan, Rajinder Rathore and the Haren Pandya cases. “Every word of what I have said in the letter, over the next five years, has proven to be true. This is an irrefutable evidence of what the Congress did to our investigative agencies,” Jaitley said.