Rahul Gandhi reaches ED office for fourth round of questioning in National Herald money laundering case

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the fourth day of questioning in the National Herald money laundering case. Gandhi, 51, arrived at the ED headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi at 11.05 AM with his “Z+” category CRPF security escort, according to news agency PTI.

The fourth day of questioning was deferred from June 17 to today (June 20) after Gandhi requested the agency for postponing the session as he wanted to be with his mother and Congress president Sonia Gandhi in hospital, where she is admitted for post-Covid issues.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian Private Limited, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

The ED is understood to be asking Rahul Gandhi about the incorporation of the Young Indian Private Limited, operations of the National Herald, the loan given by the party to the newspaper’s publisher Associated Journals Limited (AJL), and the transfer of funds within the news media establishment.

A huge contingent of police and paramilitary personnel was deployed around the federal agency’s office even as Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in the area.

The Congress MP from Wayanad has spent a total of about 30 hours at the ED office over three days last week as he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Meanwhile, Congress leaders on Monday held a Satyagraha at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar to protest against ED’s summon to Rahul Gandhi. Senior leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge, Salman Khurshid, K Suresh and V Narayanasamy were also present. The Congress also announced that lakhs of party workers will continue peaceful protests against Gandhi’s questioning.

“For the fourth consecutive day, Congress workers are peacefully protesting but despite that, police is attacking our workers, stopping them…,” Senior Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said according to news agency ANI.

(With PTI inputs)