Rahul Gandhi pays visit to Sheila Dikshit’s home to meet her family

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the residence of late former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit Friday morning. Rahul, who was not in the country when Dikshit passed away, met her family at their residence in Nizamuddin East.

The Congress leader, who returned Thursday, met the departed leader’s son and former MP Sandeep Dikshit and other family members and condoled her demise.

He is learnt to have spent around two hours with Dikshit’s family this morning.

The three-time CM died on July 20 and was cremated the next day.